UPDATE 1-Open Text Q1 profit rises on strong global demand

BRIEF-Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction
* Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction
(Follows alerts)
Oct 26 Canada's Open Text Corp posted a higher quarterly profit helped by strong sales in the emerging markets.
The software maker posted July-September net income of $35 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with $21.7 million, or 37 cents a share, in the year ago period.
Total revenue rose nearly 33 percent to $288.0 million.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.01 per share. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction
* ProMIS Neurosciences Inc says it is offering, on a private placement basis, up to 14 million units at price of CDN$0.145 per unit
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of nxp