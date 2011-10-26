UPDATE 1-Open Text Q1 profit rises on strong global demand

(Follows alerts)

Oct 26 Canada's Open Text Corp posted a higher quarterly profit helped by strong sales in the emerging markets.

The software maker posted July-September net income of $35 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with $21.7 million, or 37 cents a share, in the year ago period.

Total revenue rose nearly 33 percent to $288.0 million.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.01 per share. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)