UPDATE 3-Strong CNH helps Fiat Industrial 3rd-qtr profit

* Fiat Industrial trading profit 484 mln euros vs view of 405 mln

* CNH contributes 336 mln euros

* Full-year trading profit target raised to 1.6 bln euros

Oct 27 Truck and heavy equipment maker Fiat Industrial FI.MI on Thursday beat analysts' forecasts with a trading profit of 484 million euros, driven by a strong performance at its CNH CNH.N subsidiary.

CNH had earlier posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said full-year revenue growth would be at the upper end of its prior 15 percent to 20 percent forecast as it benefited from growing demand in agricultural and construction equipment markets. [ID:nASA0313B]

The financial results and outlook drove CNH's stock up 8 percent to $36.84 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Fiat Industrial said that CNH had contributed 336 million euros to its trading profit in the three months to September, up from 215 million euros a year ago and compared to 123 million euros for its other main unit, truck maker Iveco.

The company raised its full-year trading profit target to 1.6 billion from 1.5 billion euros, and kept other targets unchanged.

CNH Global, the world's second largest maker of farm equipment after Deere & Co (DE.N), said it expected demand for agriculture equipment to be up 10 percent in 2011.

The U.S. agricultural economy in several markets is the healthiest it has been in years as rising farm income allows farmers to pay off debt and buy land and machinery to meet booming demand for crops and livestock.

CNH also said that the construction equipment market continued to improve with the exception of the Asia Pacific region where the demand has begun to slow from high growth levels over the past 36 months.

It forecast global construction equipment demand to be up 20 percent to 25 percent for the full year.

CNH makes tractors, combines, planters, forklifts and sked steer loaders under the Case and New Holland brands, among others.

Earlier this week, rival Agco (AGCO.N) posted a strong third quarter and raised its full-year outlook on the strength of its agriculture market. [ID:nL3E7LP2EB]

Fiat Industrial's third-quarter revenue came in at 5.9 billion euros, up 12 percent from a year ago. Net industrial debt stood at 1.9 billion euros, compared to 1.7 billion euros at the end of June. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi in Milan and A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore)