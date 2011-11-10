UPDATE 1-Western Forest Q3 rises on lumber demand

(Follows alerts)
Nov 10 Western Forest Products
posted a rise in its third-quarter profit on improved demand for
the Canadian company's lumber and log products.
July-September net income was C$7.6 million, or 2 Canadian
cents a share, up from C$2.1 million, or breakeven per share, a
year ago.
Sales rose a third to C$233.5 million.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company, however, said
it was cautious of a weak housing market in the United States
and a slowing economy in China.
The Chinese government restricted access to credit, which
slowed demand growth and led to higher inventory levels and
weakening of prices, Western Forest said in a statement.
"However, in the medium term, China continues to present an
opportunity for Western to improve selling prices of low grade
lumber and absorb volume that would otherwise be sold in a weak
North American market," it added.
