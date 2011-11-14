UPDATE 1-Netlist signs deals with IBM, HP

BRIEF-Gannett reports qtrly adjusted EPS $0.50
* Gannett reports improved fourth quarter 2016 results of operations
Nov 14 Netlist Inc said it signed deals with Hewlett Packard Co and International Business Machines Corp to make its flagship product HyperCloud memory system compatible with their servers.
The company's shares rose 15 percent in extended trade, following the announcement. They closed at at $2.35 on Monday on Nasdaq.
The deal with IBM is non-exclusive, while the HP agreement is exclusive for a period of time, Netlist said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Gannett reports improved fourth quarter 2016 results of operations
* Sunlink Health Systems - has extended previously announced tender offer to purchase up to 3 million of its common shares at a price of $1.50 per share
* Halcón Resources commences cash tender offer for any and all of its 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020