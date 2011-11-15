Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Nissan, 3i Group, Touch Group PLC, Vivendi, Alpha Bank,
H&R Block, Silver Predator)
Nov 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** UK private equity firm 3i Group potentially runs
out of steam this week when the investment period ends for its 5
billion-euro ($6.8 billion) flagship fund, people familiar with
the matter said, curtailing its firepower to strike new deals.
** India-focused UK-listed miner Vedanta Resources
is considering a bid to acquire Australia's New Hope Corp
, the $5 billion Australian coal miner that has put
itself up for auction, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
** Italy's Unicredit, which is ditching its own
European equities sales and trading business as part of a big
strategy overhaul, said on Tuesday it was forming a strategic
alliance with Kepler Capital Markets to cover these areas.
** Finmeccanica, Italy's biggest defence company,
lowered its full-year forecast and said it was to raise 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion) via asset sales and suspend its
dividend to help cut debt.
** Nissan and Daimler AG are finalizing
plans for joint production in Mexico investing $1 billion.
** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it bought the
Nexus division of ITC Nexus Holding Company (ITC), a cardiac
point-of-care testing solutions provider.
** Japan's Nisshin Steel Co and Nippon Metal
Industry Co said on Tuesday they aim to merge by
October next year and are looking at setting up a holding
company.
** ChinaCast Education Corp, a post-secondary
education and e-learning services provider in China, formed a
special committee to consider strategic options after receiving
an unsolicited bid.
** Spanish builder ACS plans to raise its stake in
Hochtief in the next few months, an executive said on
Tuesday, continuing to bet on the German affiliate to shield it
from weakness in its home construction market and elevated debt.
** Aditya Birla Capital Advisors, a unit of Aditya Birla
Group, announced an investment of 950 million rupees
in Alphion India Pvt Ltd.
** Indosat PT, Indonesia's No.2 mobile phone
provider, is in exclusive talks with PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure to sell telecom towers in a deal valued
at about $500 million, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
** France Telecom and Vivendi's SFR said
they will jointly deploy high-speed fibre broadband networks to
reach households outside France's major cities and in rural
areas to share the cost.
** GS Caltex Corp, South Korea's second-largest
crude oil refiner, has received bids from about 10 companies,
including Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO), the
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, and
local private equity firm MBK Partners for a 50 percent stake in
its unit GS Power, a media report said on Tuesday.
** Saudi Al Rajhi Bank has begun preliminary talks
with private and public sector owners of stock in Kuwait Finance
House on buying an "influential share" at 1.2 and 1.4
Kuwaiti dinars a piece, Kuwait's Alrai newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
** Finnish wind turbine and industrial gear maker Moventas
said UK-based private equity firm Clyde Blowers had agreed to
buy it for 100 million euros ($136 million).
** British oil firm Premier Oil, which in October
agreed to buy its North Sea partner Encore Oil for $340
million, said it had arranged to sell on Encore's stake in the
Cladhan field for $54.8 million once the acquisition is
completed.
** FW Thorpe PLC said it has agreed to sell its
subsidiary Mackwell Electronics Ltd to NACB Holdings Ltd for a
consideration of £6.5m.
** Afren said formal completion of the acquisition
of a stake in Nigerian oil field, OML 26, a deal announced in
October 2010 and being undertaken by its First Hydrocarbon
Nigeria (FHN) subsidiary, is expected shortly.
** Andhra Cements said on Tuesday it will allot
147.5 million equity shares to Jaypee Development Corp, a unit
of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd following which Jaypee
will have to make an open offer to shareholders of the cement
maker.
** Espírito Santo Investment Bank and the Burman
family, which promotes Dabur India, announce joint
venture in India.
** Touch Group PLC said it has agreed to buy
Business Briefings.
** Vivendi said it had sold 35 million shares of
video game maker Activision Blizzard, reducing its
stake by roughly 3 percent to 60 percent.
** Shareholders of Greece's Alpha Bank and
Eurobank approved on Tuesday a plan to merge the two
lenders in an attempt to protect them from the fallout of the
country's debt crisis.
** H&R Block Inc, the largest U.S. tax preparer,
said it dropped its plan to acquire TaxACT software maker 2SS
Holdings, after the deal hit an antitrust hurdle.
** Finnish wind turbine and industrial gear maker Moventas
is being bought by UK-based private-equity firm Clyde Blowers
for 100 million euros ($136 million), the companies said on
Tuesday.
** ChinaCast Education Corp, a post-secondary
education and e-learning services provider in China, formed a
special committee to consider strategic options after receiving
an unsolicited bid.
** Titan Tire said it agreed to buy the physical
assets of Goodyear's Union City plant.
** RapidBuyr said it agreed to buy Los Angeles-based b2b
weekly deal site BizDeals.com.
** The chief executive of Societe Generale is not
ruling out a recession in France in 2012 and says the bank will
have to cut "hundreds" of jobs to beef up its balance sheet and
restore investor confidence, according to a trade-union memo
obtained by Reuters.
(Compiled by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)