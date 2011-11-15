Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Nissan, 3i Group, Touch Group PLC, Vivendi, Alpha Bank, H&R Block, Silver Predator)

Nov 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** UK private equity firm 3i Group potentially runs out of steam this week when the investment period ends for its 5 billion-euro ($6.8 billion) flagship fund, people familiar with the matter said, curtailing its firepower to strike new deals.

** India-focused UK-listed miner Vedanta Resources is considering a bid to acquire Australia's New Hope Corp , the $5 billion Australian coal miner that has put itself up for auction, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Italy's Unicredit, which is ditching its own European equities sales and trading business as part of a big strategy overhaul, said on Tuesday it was forming a strategic alliance with Kepler Capital Markets to cover these areas.

** Finmeccanica, Italy's biggest defence company, lowered its full-year forecast and said it was to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) via asset sales and suspend its dividend to help cut debt.

** Nissan and Daimler AG are finalizing plans for joint production in Mexico investing $1 billion.

** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it bought the Nexus division of ITC Nexus Holding Company (ITC), a cardiac point-of-care testing solutions provider.

** Japan's Nisshin Steel Co and Nippon Metal Industry Co said on Tuesday they aim to merge by October next year and are looking at setting up a holding company.

** ChinaCast Education Corp, a post-secondary education and e-learning services provider in China, formed a special committee to consider strategic options after receiving an unsolicited bid.

** Spanish builder ACS plans to raise its stake in Hochtief in the next few months, an executive said on Tuesday, continuing to bet on the German affiliate to shield it from weakness in its home construction market and elevated debt.

** Aditya Birla Capital Advisors, a unit of Aditya Birla Group, announced an investment of 950 million rupees in Alphion India Pvt Ltd.

** Indosat PT, Indonesia's No.2 mobile phone provider, is in exclusive talks with PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure to sell telecom towers in a deal valued at about $500 million, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** France Telecom and Vivendi's SFR said they will jointly deploy high-speed fibre broadband networks to reach households outside France's major cities and in rural areas to share the cost.

** GS Caltex Corp, South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, has received bids from about 10 companies, including Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO), the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, and local private equity firm MBK Partners for a 50 percent stake in its unit GS Power, a media report said on Tuesday.

** Saudi Al Rajhi Bank has begun preliminary talks with private and public sector owners of stock in Kuwait Finance House on buying an "influential share" at 1.2 and 1.4 Kuwaiti dinars a piece, Kuwait's Alrai newspaper reported on Tuesday.

** Finnish wind turbine and industrial gear maker Moventas said UK-based private equity firm Clyde Blowers had agreed to buy it for 100 million euros ($136 million).

** British oil firm Premier Oil, which in October agreed to buy its North Sea partner Encore Oil for $340 million, said it had arranged to sell on Encore's stake in the Cladhan field for $54.8 million once the acquisition is completed.

** FW Thorpe PLC said it has agreed to sell its subsidiary Mackwell Electronics Ltd to NACB Holdings Ltd for a consideration of £6.5m.

** Afren said formal completion of the acquisition of a stake in Nigerian oil field, OML 26, a deal announced in October 2010 and being undertaken by its First Hydrocarbon Nigeria (FHN) subsidiary, is expected shortly.

** Andhra Cements said on Tuesday it will allot 147.5 million equity shares to Jaypee Development Corp, a unit of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd following which Jaypee will have to make an open offer to shareholders of the cement maker.

** Espírito Santo Investment Bank and the Burman family, which promotes Dabur India, announce joint venture in India.

** Touch Group PLC said it has agreed to buy Business Briefings.

** Vivendi said it had sold 35 million shares of video game maker Activision Blizzard, reducing its stake by roughly 3 percent to 60 percent.

** Shareholders of Greece's Alpha Bank and Eurobank approved on Tuesday a plan to merge the two lenders in an attempt to protect them from the fallout of the country's debt crisis.

** H&R Block Inc, the largest U.S. tax preparer, said it dropped its plan to acquire TaxACT software maker 2SS Holdings, after the deal hit an antitrust hurdle.

** Finnish wind turbine and industrial gear maker Moventas is being bought by UK-based private-equity firm Clyde Blowers for 100 million euros ($136 million), the companies said on Tuesday.

** ChinaCast Education Corp, a post-secondary education and e-learning services provider in China, formed a special committee to consider strategic options after receiving an unsolicited bid.

** Titan Tire said it agreed to buy the physical assets of Goodyear's Union City plant.

** RapidBuyr said it agreed to buy Los Angeles-based b2b weekly deal site BizDeals.com.

** The chief executive of Societe Generale is not ruling out a recession in France in 2012 and says the bank will have to cut "hundreds" of jobs to beef up its balance sheet and restore investor confidence, according to a trade-union memo obtained by Reuters. (Compiled by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)