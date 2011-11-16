FUNDVIEW-Scout fund bets on US rebound, eyes cyclical stocks

* Eyes technology, industrials and energy stocks

* Likes Herbalife, CBS, Nu Skin, Deckers

* Sees slow growth at food cos, MetroPCS

* Worried about Euro zone debt crisis, rising oil prices

By Arpita Mukherjee and Meenakshi Iyer

Nov 16 The U.S. economy will rebound despite recent hiccups and it is a good time to put money in discretionary stocks, but stay away from companies that largely rely on business from Europe, said the lead portfolio manager at Scout Mid Cap Fund.

Patrick Dunkerley played down fears of another recession in the United States and said his top picks include CBS Corp , weight loss firm Herbalife Ltd and personal care products maker Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

"When the stock market turns up, highly cyclical companies like technology, industrials and energy start to perform better and they tend to leave stocks like food and beverage companies behind," Dunkerley told Reuters, speaking from Scout Investment's office in Kansas City.

Dunkerley, who has more than 17 years of investment experience, expects most retailers to ring in strong sales in the upcoming holiday season and tipped shoemaker Deckers Outdoor Corp to be one of the biggest gainers.

"I think there has been a lot of gloom and doom about the U.S. consumer, which has been overblown."

Scout Mid Cap Fund, with about $636.2 million in assets under management, is up marginally for the year till October-end, outperforming the benchmark Russell Midcap Index, which is down 3.2 percent over the same period.

Thomson Reuters' Lipper assigns the fund its highest rating for total return and consistent return.

The fund's key holding is CBS Corp, owner of the top-rated U.S. TV network and home to popular shows such as NCIS and Two and a Half Men.

"As the economy picks up in the US, which we think it is, (CBS) advertising revenues can rise ... they can profit from political advertising as well," Dunkerley said, referring to the U.S. presidential primaries and general election.

Dunkerley, who has been with Scout Investment since its inception in 2006, added the company will also benefit from selling its huge content library to streaming video sites like Netflix Inc.

CASH IN ON WEIGHT LOSS

The fund manager lauded Herbalife's move to market daily portions of its nutritional shakes to customers rather than trying to sell a month's supply.

"(The daily plan) is more like buying your morning cup of coffee," Dunkerley said.

"There are a lot of consumers in the world that want to lose weight or be healthier so they've got a large target market and very rapid growth ahead."

Dunkerley also likes SM Energy Co, with its presence in rich natural gas and liquids fields in West Texas, and medical device maker Hologic Inc, whose new 3 dimensional mammography machine "does a better job of detecting breast cancer."

The fund's holdings at the end of September included wireless provider MetroPCS and the no. 3 U.S. soft drink maker Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc but Dunkerley is worried about their growth prospects.

"(MetroPCS') smart phone customers are coming on to the network and leaving too quickly, so that is going to hurt the company's profits," Dunkerley said.

The 49-year-old fund manager said food and beverage companies are growing slowly and Dr. Pepper just got out of a disappointing quarter without much volume growth.

Dunkerley said the Euro Zone debt crisis threatens to derail an economic recovery and is staying clear of companies with large exposure there, like recreational boat and fitness equipment maker Brunswick Corp, which gets about 40 percent of its business from the continent.

Another reason to be bearish -- oil prices are on the upswing.

"Oil prices are up a little bit but we don't think they are up enough to derail the expansion," he said. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)