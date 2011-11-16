UPDATE 1-Northland to buy solar modules from MEMC

(Follows alerts)

Nov 16 Clean energy developer Northland Power Inc agreed to buy solar photovoltaic modules from U.S. silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc's unit for its C$600 million Ontario solar project.

Northland's investment is expected to create another 700 jobs through the build-out of the 130 megawatt ground-mounted solar projects in the province, in addition to the 400 workers currently employed at the site producing the MEMC solar PV modules.

Photovoltaic (PV) solar panels turn sunlight directly into electricity.

Earlier this year, MEMC began manufacturing solar PV panels in Ontario for SunEdison, its solar energy unit.

Northland owns or has an economic interest in nine power projects that generate more than 1,050 MW from solar, wind, biomass and natural-gas-fired plants.

Shares of the Toronto, Ontario-based Northland closed at C$16.44 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)