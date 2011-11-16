New Issue-Canada Housing prices dual tranche deal-Leads

November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Canada Housing Trust No. 1

Guarantor Canada through CMHC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount C$2.0 billion

Maturity Date March 15, 2022

Coupon 2.65 pct

Issue price 99.778

Reoffer price 99.778

Yield 2.675 pct

Spread 56 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct June 01, 2021 CDOR

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount C$1.75 billion

Maturity Date March 15, 2017

Coupon 3-month CDOR + 20bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month CDOR + 20bp

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 23, 2011

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets,

CIBC World Markets & National Bank Financial

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Canada

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.