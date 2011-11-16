New Issue-IFC prices $3.0 bln 2016 bond

November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a global bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation
(IFC)
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date November 23, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.5070
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)