Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Iberian Minerals, High Liner Foods, Magna, Medtronic and others)

Nov 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** The British government has agreed to sell Northern Rock, the failed mortgage lender it nationalised in 2008, to Virgin Money, the banking arm of Richard Branson's Virgin empire.

** South Korea's Samsung Electronics said it was considering acquiring its light-emitting diode joint venture with affiliate Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

** Royal Dutch Shell has pulled out of oil-development talks with the Kurdistan Regional Government in an effort to protect lucrative investments in southern Iraq, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

** Taiwan's Nanya Tech Chairman Wu Chia-chau said on Thursday its parent company Formosa Plastics Group will invest T$30 billion ($992.7 million) in the company through a private placement.

** South Korea plans to pick advisers next month to sell its 19.1 percent stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering held by state-run Korea Asset Management Corp, a source familiar with the situation said.

** Europe's largest drinks can maker Rexam on Thursday said it was considering selling its personal care packaging business after its continued weak performance and said tough economic conditions in its key markets would make 2012 a challenging year.

** Italian drugmaker Newron has received a number of unsolicited approaches from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies that could be interested in ultimately buying the group, Newron said on Thursday.

** Packaging products company MeadWestvaco Corp said it will spin off its consumer and office products business and merge it with ACCO Brands Corp in a deal valued at about $860 million.

** Private equity firms Advantage Partners, Bain Capital and Japanese financial company Orix Corp have advanced to the final round of bidding for MBK Partners planned sale of software developer Yayoi, in a deal worth about $800 million, sources said.

** Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto raised its friendly takeover offer for Hathor Exploration to about C$654 million ($634 million) on Thursday, leapfrogging a revised rival bid from Canada's largest uranium producer, Cameco.

** Ternium, Latin America's second-largest steelmaker, is in talks to buy a stake in Brazilian rival Usiminas as industry conditions for mills deteriorate in Latin America's biggest economy.

** Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila is in talks to buy Britain's Hamworthy in a potential 370 million pound ($584 million) takeover which Wartsila said could boost its presence in the energy sector.

** SXC Health Solutions Corp said it will buy privately held HealthTrans LLC for $250 million in cash, to expand its healthcare benefit management portfolio.

** New British banking venture NBNK said on Thursday that it was continuing to focus on its bid to buy some 630 Lloyds retail bank branches, as part of its plans to establish a new bank to challenge the country's main lenders.

** SemGroup on Thursday again rejected the unsolicited $1 billion bid from rival Plains All American Pipeline, saying the offer does not provide any reasonable basis to begin a discussion.

** Poland's top utility PGE took the first step towards relaunching the sale of its telecoms unit Exatel on Thursday, asking banks interested in advising on the disposal of the unit to present their offers, a banking source told Reuters.

** Norwegian lender DBN is no longer considering selling its Polish unit after completing a review of its operations, a spokesman said on Thursday.

** Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc said on Thursday it will exercise an option to sell some of its newly-acquired shares in Philippine Long Distance Telephone worth $262 million to Japan's NTT Docomo Inc.

** Iberian Minerals Corp recommended its shareholders to accept its biggest stakeholder's C$1.10 a-share takeover offer, which values the base metal miner at C$420 million.

** Frozen seafood processor High Liner Foods said it will acquire U.S. and Asian procurement operations of Icelandic Group for $230.6 million in cash.

** Canadian-based Magna International Inc said on Thursday it will acquire German parts maker BDW Technologies' four aluminum die casting operations in Europe.

** Italy's eyewear maker Safilo Group SpA said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to buy eyewear manufacturer Polaroid Eyewear for $87.5 million.

** Investor Nicolas Berggruen has reaffirmed his interest in buying Germany's Kaufhof chain of department stores, claiming in a newspaper interview that seller Metro AG has not granted equal access to the accounts.

** South Korea's debt-ridden Tomato Savings Bank may find a new owner with Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd and Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd vying for the suspended institution, which has suffered irate customers, investigations and now an executive's suicide.

** The controlling shareholders in Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy on Thursday sold 37.01 million shares, or 2.08 percent in the company, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters, bringing down the promoters' stake to just under 53 percent.

** Cosalt Plc said it received an offer approach from its non-executive chairman to take it private for about 400,000 pounds ($631,582), a month after the troubled firm forecast full-year trading significantly below its view.

** CTS Corp, a manufacturer of electronic components, agreed to buy Valpey-Fisher Corp for about $18 million to boost its business.

** Medtronic Inc plans to sell its external defibrillator business, Physio-Control, to Bain Capital for $487 million in cash. (Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)