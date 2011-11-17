Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Iberian Minerals, High Liner Foods, Magna, Medtronic and
others)
Nov 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** The British government has agreed to sell Northern Rock,
the failed mortgage lender it nationalised in 2008, to Virgin
Money, the banking arm of Richard Branson's Virgin empire.
** South Korea's Samsung Electronics said it was
considering acquiring its light-emitting diode joint venture
with affiliate Samsung Electro-Mechanics.
** Royal Dutch Shell has pulled out of
oil-development talks with the Kurdistan Regional Government in
an effort to protect lucrative investments in southern Iraq, the
Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar
with the discussions.
** Taiwan's Nanya Tech Chairman Wu Chia-chau said
on Thursday its parent company Formosa Plastics Group will
invest T$30 billion ($992.7 million) in the company through a
private placement.
** South Korea plans to pick advisers next month to sell its
19.1 percent stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
held by state-run Korea Asset Management Corp, a
source familiar with the situation said.
** Europe's largest drinks can maker Rexam on
Thursday said it was considering selling its personal care
packaging business after its continued weak performance and said
tough economic conditions in its key markets would make 2012 a
challenging year.
** Italian drugmaker Newron has received a number
of unsolicited approaches from pharmaceutical and
biopharmaceutical companies that could be interested in
ultimately buying the group, Newron said on Thursday.
** Packaging products company MeadWestvaco Corp said
it will spin off its consumer and office products business and
merge it with ACCO Brands Corp in a deal valued at about
$860 million.
** Private equity firms Advantage Partners, Bain Capital and
Japanese financial company Orix Corp have advanced to
the final round of bidding for MBK Partners planned sale of
software developer Yayoi, in a deal worth about $800 million,
sources said.
** Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto
raised its friendly takeover offer for Hathor Exploration
to about C$654 million ($634 million) on Thursday,
leapfrogging a revised rival bid from Canada's largest uranium
producer, Cameco.
** Ternium, Latin America's second-largest
steelmaker, is in talks to buy a stake in Brazilian rival
Usiminas as industry conditions for mills deteriorate in Latin
America's biggest economy.
** Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila
is in talks to buy Britain's Hamworthy in a
potential 370 million pound ($584 million) takeover which
Wartsila said could boost its presence in the energy sector.
** SXC Health Solutions Corp said it will
buy privately held HealthTrans LLC for $250 million in cash, to
expand its healthcare benefit management portfolio.
** New British banking venture NBNK said on
Thursday that it was continuing to focus on its bid to buy some
630 Lloyds retail bank branches, as part of its plans
to establish a new bank to challenge the country's main lenders.
** SemGroup on Thursday again rejected the
unsolicited $1 billion bid from rival Plains All American
Pipeline, saying the offer does not provide any
reasonable basis to begin a discussion.
** Poland's top utility PGE took the first step
towards relaunching the sale of its telecoms unit Exatel on
Thursday, asking banks interested in advising on the disposal of
the unit to present their offers, a banking source told Reuters.
** Norwegian lender DBN is no longer considering
selling its Polish unit after completing a review of its
operations, a spokesman said on Thursday.
** Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc
said on Thursday it will exercise an option to sell some of its
newly-acquired shares in Philippine Long Distance Telephone
worth $262 million to Japan's NTT Docomo Inc.
** Iberian Minerals Corp recommended its
shareholders to accept its biggest stakeholder's C$1.10 a-share
takeover offer, which values the base metal miner at C$420
million.
** Frozen seafood processor High Liner Foods said
it will acquire U.S. and Asian procurement operations of
Icelandic Group for $230.6 million in cash.
** Canadian-based Magna International Inc said on
Thursday it will acquire German parts maker BDW Technologies'
four aluminum die casting operations in Europe.
** Italy's eyewear maker Safilo Group SpA said on
Thursday it had signed an agreement to buy eyewear manufacturer
Polaroid Eyewear for $87.5 million.
** Investor Nicolas Berggruen has reaffirmed his interest in
buying Germany's Kaufhof chain of department stores, claiming in
a newspaper interview that seller Metro AG has not
granted equal access to the accounts.
** South Korea's debt-ridden Tomato Savings Bank may find a
new owner with Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd and
Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd vying for the
suspended institution, which has suffered irate customers,
investigations and now an executive's suicide.
** The controlling shareholders in Indian wind turbine maker
Suzlon Energy on Thursday sold 37.01 million shares,
or 2.08 percent in the company, a source with direct knowledge
told Reuters, bringing down the promoters' stake to just under
53 percent.
** Cosalt Plc said it received an offer approach
from its non-executive chairman to take it private for about
400,000 pounds ($631,582), a month after the troubled firm
forecast full-year trading significantly below its view.
** CTS Corp, a manufacturer of electronic
components, agreed to buy Valpey-Fisher Corp for about
$18 million to boost its business.
** Medtronic Inc plans to sell its external
defibrillator business, Physio-Control, to Bain Capital for $487
million in cash.
(Compiled by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)