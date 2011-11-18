Hana Fin to begin talks on KEB deal price with Lone Star -source

SEOUL Nov 18 South Korea's Hana Financial
Group will begin negotiations to lower its 4.4 trillion won
($3.9 billion) offer to buy a controlling stake in Korea
Exchange Bank (KEB) from U.S. fund Lone Star, a
source close to the matter said.
The move came after Korean regulators ordered Lone Star
to sell down its 51 percent stake in KEB to 10 percent
or less with no strings attached.
The source declined to be named because of the sensitivity
of the matter.
"Hana will try hard to cut down the price, taking into
account public opinion," the source added.
($1 = 1130.550 Korean Won)
