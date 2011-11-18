Hana Fin to begin talks on KEB deal price with Lone Star -source

SEOUL Nov 18 South Korea's Hana Financial Group will begin negotiations to lower its 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion) offer to buy a controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) from U.S. fund Lone Star, a source close to the matter said.

The move came after Korean regulators ordered Lone Star to sell down its 51 percent stake in KEB to 10 percent or less with no strings attached.

The source declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

"Hana will try hard to cut down the price, taking into account public opinion," the source added.

