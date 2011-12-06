OFFICIAL-TEXT-Fitch affirms Korea Development Bank at 'A+'

Dec 06- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Korea Development Bank's (KDB) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. A rating breakdown is provided below.

KDB's ratings reflect the agency's expectations of an extremely high probability of government support and are equalised with South Korea's sovereign ratings. Article 44 of the KDB Act obliges the Korean government to replenish any deficits at the KDB if its capital reserve funds fail to cover them. KDB, a wholly owned subsidiary of KDB Financial Group (KDBFG), is effectively 100%-owned by the government, given that KDBFG is 9.7% directly and 90.3% indirectly owned by the government through Korea Finance Corporation (KoFC; 'A+'/Stable).

KDB and KDBFG have a privatisation plan and are committed to commencing initial sales of KDBFG shares by May 2014 as per the KDB Act. To facilitate privatisation, they have tried to acquire a commercial bank or financial group, but have so far been unsuccessful. Fitch believes that mergers and acquisitions are unlikely to happen under the current administration.

If the government starts the initial sale of KDBFG's equity interest, a specific guarantee clause would be activated. Under Article 18-2 of the KDB Act, the government would guarantee foreign-currency debt with a redemption period of no less than one year, outstanding as of the first selling date although the amount is subject to National Assembly's approval.

KDB's asset quality has deteriorated since the global credit crisis, recording a precautionary-and-below loan ratio of 5.3% in Q111 (system average 4.3%), compared with 4.2% in 2009 and 2.1% in 2008. Property developers' project financing (PF) amounted to 2.3% of the total loan book, with a non-performing loan ratio of 2.1% of total PF loans in Q111.

KDB's liquidity is vulnerable to capital market conditions due to its high dependence on wholesale funding with negligible deposits. KDB's loan/customer deposit ratio of 354.2% is much higher than commercial banks' average of 126.2% at end-2010. To improve its loan to deposit ratio, KDB is aiming to increase deposits by KRW4trn this year. KDB's capitalisation is extremely strong with a total capital adequacy ratio of 17.2% and a Tier 1 ratio of 16.3% at end-Q111.

The rating actions on KDB are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of 'A+' affirmed with Stable Outlook;

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of 'F1' affirmed;

- Support Rating of '1' affirmed;

- Support Rating Floor of 'A+' affirmed;

- Senior unsecured debt of 'A+' affirmed; and

- Short term debt (commercial papers) of 'F1' affirmed.

The rating action on KDB, New York branch:

- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'