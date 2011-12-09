版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 9日 星期五 22:25 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's asgns rtg of Aa1/VMIG 1 to J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC (MUNIC. DERIV.)

Dec 08 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

*Moody's assigns the rating of Aa1/VMIG 1 to the J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC (MUNIC. DERIV.) puttable tax-exempt receipts, Series 2133

