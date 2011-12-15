TABLE-Delinquency rates remain stable at most major U.S. banks

EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 8)
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 15 Delinquency rates at major U.S. banks have remained stable in November, as consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments despite the holiday expenditure. Credit card charge-offs have fallen, except for Capital One and Citigroup.
Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate
Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Bank of America 5.67 5.98 3.96 3.97 JPMorgan Chase 4.18 4.18 2.54 2.55 Discover Financial 3.04 3.26 2.43 2.48 Capital One Financial 4.29 3.96 3.73 3.73 American Express Co 2.4 2.3 1.5 1.5 Citigroup 6.36 5.66 3.28 3.26
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Komatsu America Corp and Joy Global Inc deal approved without conditions