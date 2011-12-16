New Issue-Credit Agricole adds 275 mln euros to 2017 bond

BRIEF-CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.25
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Dec 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loans SFH
Issue Amount 275 million euro
Maturity Date March 23, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 100.005
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps
Payment Date December 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.525 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN FR0010875880
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich said during a visit with President Donald Trump on Wednesday that the computer chip manufacturer will invest $7 billion in an Arizona semiconductor factory.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its March term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION FEB CONSTANT MARCH CONSTANT AMERICAS Maya crude