UPDATE 1-Belden to buy Canada's RuggedCom for C$280 mln

BRIEF-Goodyear Tire to pay $1.75 mln after four fatal accidents at Danville plant
* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant
Dec 19 Cable manufacturer Belden Inc said it plans to buy smaller rival RuggedCom Inc for about C$280 million in an all-cash deal to beef up its networking business.
Belden will offer C$22 a share, which represents a 62 percent premium to RuggedCom's Friday close of C$13.61 on Toronto Stock Exchange.
RuggedCom, which counts original equipment makers GE, and ABB among its customers, currently serves the electric power, transportation systems, military applications and industrial processes markets.
The company's suite of products, from routers to ethernet cables, support integrated communication and power system infrastructure -- allowing for robust two-way communication, advanced sensors and distributed computers, all essential elements of a smart grid network.
Belden has aggressively been looking for preys in the smart grid space and had bought GarrettCom for about $52 million last year.
