版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 23日 星期五 11:58 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades the ratings of notes issued by Franklin CLO IV, Ltd.

Dec 23 Franklin CLO IV, Ltd.

* Moody's upgrades the ratings of notes issued by Franklin CLO IV, Ltd.

