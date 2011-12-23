版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 23日 星期五 12:16 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:No negative rtg impact due to swap novation on SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2006-C

Dec 23 SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2006-C

* Moody's Determines No Negative Rating Impact Due to Swap Novation on SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2006-C

