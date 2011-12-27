版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-Moody's asgns (P) Ba3 (sf) / (P) A2.br (sf) rtg to sr. shares issued by FIDC CDC Financiamento de Veículos Credifibra

Dec 27 Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditorios CDC Financiamento de Veiculos Credifibra

* Moody's assigns (P) Ba3 (sf) / (P) A2.br (sf) rating to senior shares issued by FIDC CDC Financiamento de Veículos Credifibra, a Brazilian auto loan securitization

