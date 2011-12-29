版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-Moody's asgns rtgs to 139 Austin srs of variable certificates issued by Bank Of America tender option bond trusts

* Moody's assigns ratings to 139 Austin Series of variable certificates issued by Bank Of America tender option bond trusts

