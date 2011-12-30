China's SAIC sold 4 mln vehicles in 2011 -report

SHANGHAI Dec 30 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp sold 4.01 million vehicles this year, up 11.9 percent from a year ago, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, quoting SAIC.

SAIC said this month its November vehicle sales rose 13.3 percent from a year earlier to 359,384 units.

Sales growth for the industry slowed this year after a blistering 32 percent rise in 2010 as China scrapped a small-car tax incentive and imposed car purchase restrictions on residents in Beijing.

To spur innovation, SAIC set up research and development centers in Shanghai, Nanjing and Britain's Birmingham with 2,000 employees, Xinhua reported, quoting an SAIC press release.

SAIC, which partners General Motors in China, will also unveil its own-branded, plug-in hybrid car and an own-branded electric car next year, Xinhua said.