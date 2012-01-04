版本:
New Issue-Credit Agricole prices 1.5 bln euro 2022 bond

Jan 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Agricloe Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2022

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.984

Reoffer yield 4.002 pct

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 211.5 bp

Over the 2.0 pct April 1, 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Danske Bank, SG CIB, UBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011179852

