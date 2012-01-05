版本:
New Issue-GECC prices 500 mln SFR 2017 bond

January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)

Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 19, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.293

Payment Date January 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0146796062

