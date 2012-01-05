New Issue-GECC prices 500 mln SFR 2017 bond

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
January 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)
Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 19, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.293
Payment Date January 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0146796062
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.