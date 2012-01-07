Athletics-Kiprop wins Edinburgh cross country

Jan 7 Kenyan Olympic and world 1,500
metres champion Asbel Kiprop coasted to victory in the Great
Edinburgh three kms cross-country race in nine minutes 20
seconds on Saturday.
Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele, the Olympic 10,000 and 5,000
metres gold medallist, and Kenyan Olympic steeplechase champion
Brimin Kipruto finished well down the field.
Bekele, who dropped out of the world 10,000 metres final
last year after a lengthy injury layoff, was off the pace from
the start and struggled throughout.
(Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Alison
Wildey; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories