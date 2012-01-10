版本:
New Issue-ADB prices $3.0 bln 2017 bond

Jan 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date March 15, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.866

Reoffer price 99.866

Yield 1.152 pct

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley &

RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA(S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN US045167CC57

