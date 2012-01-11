版本:
New Issue-EDC prices 400 mln stg 2014 bond

Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Export Development Canada(EDC)

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date December 08, 2014

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.991

Yield 1.001 pct

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date January 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Canada &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

