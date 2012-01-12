UPDATE 1-Starwood to open about 20 additional hotels in India by 2015

* Aggressively expanding its footprint in India
* Will introduce two super luxury brands in 2015 and 2016
MUMBAI, JAN 12 - Starwood Hotels & Resorts,
said it will open about 20 additional hotels in India by 2015,
as it scales up presence in Asia's third-largest economy.
International hotel companies like Starwood and Marriott
International Inc are keen to tap into the opportunity
that an emerging middle class in fast-growing countries like
India and China present.
Best Western International, said last week, it plans to open
66 additional hotels in India over the next five years, which
will take its total number of hotels in the country to 100.
Starwood will focus on expanding its luxury and mid-market
segment, in 2012, which includes its Luxury Collection, Westin
and Aloft brands. The company will introduce its super luxury
hotel brands W and St Regis in the country in 2015 and 2016
respectively.
"Starwood continues to widen our long-standing lead in
India, which is second only to China in terms of our future
global growth," said Vasant Prabhu, Starwood's vice chairman and
chief financial officer.
Starwood, which has a market value of $10.15 billion,
currently operates 33 hotels in India. The company plans to have
100 hotels either under development, in operation or contracted
in India by 2015.