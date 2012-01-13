版本:
BRIEF-Moody's asgns the rtg of Aa3/VMIG 1 to the Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. (Muni. Deriv.) SPEARS Trust, Series DBE-575.

* Moody's assigns the rating of Aa3/VMIG 1 to the Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. (Muni. Deriv.) SPEARS Trust, Series DBE-575.

