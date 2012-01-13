BankUnited hires Goldman to explore sale - report

Jan 13 Private equity-backed BankUnited
Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group to explore a potential
sale, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the
matter.
BankUnited was taken over and recapitalized by private
investors such as Wilbur Ross's WL Ross & Co, Blackstone Group
LP and Carlyle Group during the financial
crisis, and went public in January 2011.
The John Kanas-led bank agreed to acquire New York-based
Herald NationalBank in June 2011, returning the banker
to his home turf, where he ran North Fork Bancorp for about 20
years before selling it to Capital One.
BankUnited and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to
requests seeking comment.
Shares of BankUnited were up 6 percent at $24.44 in
afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.