Nomura names Ashley as head of fixed income-source

TOKYO Jan 17 Nomura Holdings has appointed Steven Ashley as head of its global fixed income operations, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, replacing Tarun Jotwani who stepped down last week along with wholesale division chief Jasjit Bhattal.

Bhattal was the highest-ranking ex-Lehman Brothers executive at Nomura and his abrupt departure has put the spotlight on the global strategy of Japan's top investment bank, as it scrambles to rein in costs and return to profitability.

Ashley was promoted from his position as global head of macro products, effective immediately, the person said, citing an internal memo to staff. Ashley joined Nomura in 2010 from the Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc.

Georges Assi, co-head of Nomura's fixed income operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, was tapped as Ashley's deputy, according to the person. Assi was a banker at Lehman when Nomura acquired the European and Asian operations of the Wall Street firm following its bankruptcy in 2008.

Nomura declined to comment on the appointments.

Jotwani stepped down in conjunction with Nomura's decision to split the global markets division into equities and fixed income, eliminating the global markets head title that he held along with the fixed income head post.

Takumi Shibata, architect of the Lehman acquisition and Nomura's chief operating officer, has taken over Bhattal's duties during the company's search for a replacement. Nomura has not said how long the search might take.

Nomura said Bhattal left of his own volition and had decided to retire from investment banking.

Bhattal's departure came about two months after heavy losses in the wholesale division he led drove Nomura to post its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years and prompted the bank to launch a $1.2 billion cost-cutting plan.