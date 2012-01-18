New Issue-Standard Chartered prices $1.0 bln 2022 bond

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso firms as Trump adopts restrained tone

SAO PAULO, March 1 xx The Mexican peso strengthened on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump took a conciliatory stance in a key speech, backing away from his harsh campaign rhetoric. The peso has weakened sharply since Trump's unexpected Nov. 8 election victory as he vowed to curtail trade and financial flows with Mexico. In a prime-time televised address to the country on Tuesday, Trump offered a more restrained tone than during his election campaign, telling Cong