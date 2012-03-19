版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 19日 星期一 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts tO B2 from Ba3 the rtg of Salt Verde Financial Corporation's bonds

March 19 Salt Verde Financial Corporation

* Moody's downgrades tO B2 from Ba3 the rating of Salt Verde Financial Corporation subordinate gas revenue bonds, series 2007

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐