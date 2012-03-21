New Issue-Munich Re prices dual tranche deal-Leads

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Munich Re
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 900 million euro
Maturity Date May 26, 2042
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price 99.38
Reoffer price 99.38
Spread 395 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 450 million Sterling
Maturity Date May 26, 2042
Coupon 6.625 pct
Issue price 99.979
Reoffer price 99.797
Spread 395 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays & JPMorgan
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date March 29, 2012
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue