New Issue-EDC adds 100 mln stg to 2014 bond

BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 08, 2014
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.481
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2014 UKT
Payment Date March 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & Scotibank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Ontario/Canada
Notes The issue size will total 600 million
Sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0733164056
Temp ISIN XS0765593503
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
CHICAGO, March 1 McDonald's Corp on Wednesday announced a push to embrace apps aimed at speeding up service at drive-thrus, which account for about 70 percent of its U.S. business, as the fast-food chain looks to woo back diners.
* Gazit-Globe Ltd and first capital realty announce $185 million secondary offering of common shares of first Capital Realty by Gazit-Globe Ltd.