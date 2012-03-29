版本:
New Issue-SEK prices A$176.9 mln 2015 bond

March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower AB Svensk Exportkredit (SEK)

Issue Amount A$176.9 million

Maturity Date April 16, 2015

Coupon 4.47 pct

Issue price 99.98

Payment Date April 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)

ISIN XS0767854739

