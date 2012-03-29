New Issue-TMCC prices A$125 mln 2015 bond

March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corporation

Guarantor Toyota Motor Corporation &

Toyota Financial Services Corporation

Issue Amount A$125 million

Maturity Date April 10, 2015

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 101.094

Payment Date April 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & TD Securities

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

