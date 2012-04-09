Reddy Ice preparing to file for bankruptcy - WSJ

April 9 Packaged-ice maker Reddy Ice Holdings
Inc is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection and plans to hand ownership to a hedge fund holding
the company's debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The company could seek bankruptcy protection this week,
perhaps within the next two days or so, the paper said.
Reddy Ice officials could not be reached for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
Hedge fund Centerbridge would exchange debt for majority
ownership of Reddy Ice, the Journal said.
The company could at some later point attempt to merge with
Arctic Glacier Inc, a troubled rival in Canada that has filed
for bankruptcy, the paper said.