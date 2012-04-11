New Issue-IBRD adds 75 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction

And Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date January 21, 2015

Coupon 10 pct

Issue price 109.3875

Payment Date April 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched Under issuer's Note programme

The issue size will total 300 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0480029601

