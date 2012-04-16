TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Delinquency rates at most major U.S. banks fell marginally, as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments.
Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate
March 2012 Feb 2012 March 2012 Feb 2012 JPMorgan Chase 4.17 3.97 2.34 2.42 Discover Financial 2.64 2.80 2.15 2.25 Capital One Financial 3.85 3.84 3.25 3.62 American Express Co 2.4 2.4 1.3 1.4 Bank of America Corp 5.48 5.56 3.60 3.75 Citigroup 4.79 5.36 2.94 3.09
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial.