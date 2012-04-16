版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 04:23 BJT

TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks

April 16 Delinquency rates at most major U.S. banks fell marginally, as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

March 2012 Feb 2012 March 2012 Feb 2012 JPMorgan Chase 4.17 3.97 2.34 2.42 Discover Financial 2.64 2.80 2.15 2.25 Capital One Financial 3.85 3.84 3.25 3.62 American Express Co 2.4 2.4 1.3 1.4 Bank of America Corp 5.48 5.56 3.60 3.75 Citigroup 4.79 5.36 2.94 3.09

