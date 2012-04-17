Esprit hires ex-Sino Land exec as CFO

HONG KONG, April 17 Esprit Holdings Ltd , the Asian retailer focused on crisis-hit Europe, said on Tuesday it had hired Thomas Tang, the former chief financial officer of blue chip property firm Sino Land Co Ltd as its new group chief financial officer.

Tang, who has over 30 years of experience in accounting and finance, left Sino Land in late March to pursue "personal interests", the property developer said at the time.

"I am confident that Thomas will bring to us new insights and passion, and contribute to re-establishing Esprit as a leading, inspiring fashion brand with sustainable profitable growth," said Ronald van der Vis, group chief executive officer of Esprit, in a separate statement on Tuesday.

Esprit's first half net profit fell 74 percent, a smaller drop than analysts had expected. The company depends on Europe, where a deepening debt crisis has battered demand, for about four-fifths of its sales.

Esprit, whose rivals include Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz AB , U.S. group GAP Inc and Spain's Inditex SA , is in the midst of a costly restructuring after its previous chief financial officer resigned and the company admitted late last year that its brand had "lost its soul". .

Tang will begin his new role in May.