2012年 4月 20日

New Issue-IBRD prices C$400 mln 2015 bond

April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Global bond priced on Friday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount C$400 million

Maturity Date April 30, 2015

Coupon 1.7 pct

Yield 1.714 pct

Reoffer price 99.959

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the COG

Payment Date April 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

