New Issue-IBRD prices C$400 mln 2015 bond

BRIEF-MDA to acquire Digitalglobe
* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018
April 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Global bond priced on Friday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount C$400 million
Maturity Date April 30, 2015
Coupon 1.7 pct
Yield 1.714 pct
Reoffer price 99.959
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the COG
Payment Date April 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
* Royal Bank of Canada - Jennifer Tory, currently group head personal & commercial bank (P&CB) will assume role of chief administrative officer