HOLD-UPDATE 1-Canon raises profit forecast on weaker yen, camera demand

TOKYO, April 25 Canon Inc Wednesday upped its full-year profit forecast as a weakening yen boosted overseas earnings and burgeoning demand for higher-end digital cameras helped offset fewer sales of printers and other office equipment.

The company, raised its operating forecast for the 12 months to Dec 31 from a January prediction of 390 billion yen. That compares with a consensus expectation for 466 billion yen based on the average of 23 estimates from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Unlike Japan's other electronics makers, which have been burdened by losses in their television units, Canon has remained profitable by keeping its consumer business focused on digital imaging allowing it to tap a burgeoning market for higher end digital single reflex (DSLR)cameras

Since the beginning of the year its shares have gained 9 percent, compared with 5.6 percent dip in Sony's stock.

Earning about 80 percent of its income overseas Canon is also benefiting from a weakening yen, which will help Japan's other exporters, that is bolstering the value of its overseas income when converted into yen.

From July through most of February the Japanese currency traded above 80 yen to the dollar, breaking through 76 yen in November. That strength has prompted many Japanese firms to offer conservative currency estimates. Since February 22 the yen has weakened to below 80 yen, going as low as 84 yen in mid March.

For the quarter ended March 31, the camera and printer-maker's operating profit compared with 82.5 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year. Consensus expectations were for a 89.8 billion yen profit, from six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canon has been led since 1995 chairman, Fujio Mitarai. In January he announced his return to the role of president, a position he gave up in 2006 to lead Japan's most influential business lobby, Nippon Keidanren.

The maker of IXUS and PowerShot cameras, which built its first camera in 1933, competes against Nikon and Sony. It aims to sell million compact cameras and million interchangeable lens cameras this year, up from 18.7 million and 7.2 million in 2011.

In printers and other office equipment its main rival is Xerox Corp.