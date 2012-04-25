New Issue-Dubai DOF Sukuk Prices Dual Tranche Deal - Leads

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Dubai DOF Sukuk
Obligor Government of Dubai & Department of Finance
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date May 02, 2017
Coupon 4.9 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 403.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct March 2017 UST
ISIN XS0778097088
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date May 02, 2022
Coupon 6.45 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 445.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.0 pct February 2022 UST
ISIN XS0778097674
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date May 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC & NBAD
Listing Dubai Finance Markets
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English & Dubai
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance