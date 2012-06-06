General Dynamics CEO Jay Johnson to retire in December

BRIEF-OPKO Health appoints Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President
* OPKO Health appoints Dr. Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President, Clinical Research and Development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 General Dynamics chief executive officer Jay Johnson will retire on Dec. 31, the company said in a statement.
Chief Operating Officer Phebe Novakovic will succeed Johnson as chairman and CEO, the company said.
LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Coca-Cola and Pfizer broke new ground in the European corporate market this week, pricing the first above par floating-rate notes as the sector adapts to the deeply negative rates sparked by eurozone monetary policy.
* Says acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes' revolving credit facility