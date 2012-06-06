版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 7日 星期四 04:47 BJT

General Dynamics CEO Jay Johnson to retire in December

June 6 General Dynamics chief executive officer Jay Johnson will retire on Dec. 31, the company said in a statement.

Chief Operating Officer Phebe Novakovic will succeed Johnson as chairman and CEO, the company said.

