MARKET PULSE: U.S. stocks on the move: Best Buy, Navistar

June 7 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Thursday:
** BEST BUY CO INC, $19.15, down 4 pct
The company's founder and chairman Richard Schulze resigned
from its board on Thursday and put his 20.1 percent ownership
stake in play, heightening the boardroom drama surrounding the
world's largest electronics chain.
** NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP, $22.92, down 19 pct
The U.S. truck and engine maker reported a second-quarter
loss, hit by a hefty charge for warranty costs related to
engines built in 2010 and 2011.
** MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC, $18.40, down 29 pct
The health insurer's shares fell after it withdrew its 2012
earnings forecast citing margin pressure in a Texas Medicaid
plan where the company's costs were outstripping premium
revenue.
** COMVERSE TECHNOLOGY INC, $5.71, down 6 pct
The company posted a surprise quarterly loss due to a delay
in recognizing revenue, a sign that the telecom billing software
maker is still seeing customers defer contracts.
** SPRINT NEXTEL CORP, $2.74, up 1 pct
** APPLE INC, $574.00, up 0.4 pct
Sprint said on Thursday that its Virgin Mobile prepaid
business would start selling Apple iPhone later this month,
pitching it against smaller prepaid rival Leap Wireless
International.
** J.M. SMUCKER CO, $76.61, up 1 pct
Price cuts may hurt J.M. Smucker's earnings this year but it
hopes to win back customers who ditched its brands such as
Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter for cheaper alternatives.
** MEN'S WEARHOUSE INC, $29.33, down 18 pct
The clothing retailer forecast weaker profit for the second
quarter on delays in corporate orders for uniforms in the UK.
** TITAN MACHINERY INC, $27.54, down 17 pct
The farm equipment retailer posted a quarterly profit that
missed analysts' expectations on higher costs.
** LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC, $63.29, down 10 pct
The company said on Thursday inventories rose and sales
growth in established stores would slow, sending shares of the
trendy yogawear maker tumbling even as it reported another solid
rise in quarterly profit.