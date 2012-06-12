New Issue- EDC prices $1.0 bln 2015 bond

UPDATE 1-Zalando to keep investing heavily, buys basketball retailer
* Shares indicated down 3.9 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details, background, share price indication)
June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date September 15, 2015
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.949
Reoffer price 99.949
Yield 0.516 pct
Spread Minus 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Canada
* Shares indicated down 3.9 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details, background, share price indication)
* Preliminary FY revenues at 7.1 million euros ($7.5 million), orders backlog increased to 6.4 million euros
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC (DDS) in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: