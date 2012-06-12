版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 00:04 BJT

New Issue- EDC prices $1.0 bln 2015 bond

June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date September 15, 2015

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.949

Reoffer price 99.949

Yield 0.516 pct

Spread Minus 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Canada

