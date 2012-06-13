New Issue-Network Rail prices $1.5 bln 2015 bond

BRIEF-Nisource says Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Says had expected fy 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10
June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date June 22, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman sachs &
JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
RegS ISIN XS0795149342
144A ISIN US64217WAH60
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Internap Corporation raises $43 million in common equity private placement
* First Majestic announces financial results for q4 and year end 2016