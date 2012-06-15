版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 15日 星期五 18:34 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: No rating impact on Starts (Cayman) Limited Series 2011-1 CLN following amendment

June 15 Starts (Cayman) Limited Series 2011-1

