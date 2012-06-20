New Issue-BG Energy prices $500 mln 2072 bond

BRIEF-Northern Vertex Q2 loss per share C$0.01
June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BG Energy Capital PLC
Guarantor BG Energy Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date November 30, 2072
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 6.501 pct
Spread 543.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equiavlent to 577.3bp
Over CT5
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Royal Bank
of Scotland
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
* Dermira prices $168.5 million public offering of common stock