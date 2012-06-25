版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 25日 星期一 19:02 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts/confirms 6 Asian SF transactions indirectly exposed to certain firms

* Moody's downgrades/confirms 6 Asian structured finance transactions indirectly exposed to certain firms with global capital market operations

